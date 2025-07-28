Monday, July 28, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 16.75% to Rs 288.54 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 8.12% to Rs 28.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.75% to Rs 288.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 247.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales288.54247.14 17 OPM %17.1717.01 -PBDT51.5745.51 13 PBT38.8235.40 10 NP28.6426.49 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Q1 Result Today
