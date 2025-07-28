Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.75% to Rs 288.54 croreNet profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 8.12% to Rs 28.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.75% to Rs 288.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 247.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales288.54247.14 17 OPM %17.1717.01 -PBDT51.5745.51 13 PBT38.8235.40 10 NP28.6426.49 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content