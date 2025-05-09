Friday, May 09, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flows to Indian equity mutual fund drop to one-year low in April: AMFI

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Equity mutual fund inflows in India dropped for the fourth straight month in April, slipping by 3.24% to Rs 242.69 billion, hitting a one-year low due to market jitters over potential US tariffs, AMFI data showed. However, inflows continued for the 50th month in a row. Inflows into large-cap funds rose 7.75% to 26.71 billion rupees in April, while midcap and smallcap inflows fell 3% and 2.2% to 33.14 billion rupees and 40 billion rupees, respectively, the AMFI data showed.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

