Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Man Inds soars after bagging supply order worth Rs 1,850 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Man Industries (India) jumped 5.08% to Rs 487 after the company announced that it has company has received a line pipe order of approximately Rs 1,850 crore from most reputable oil & gas international company.
The steel pipes maker stated that the aforesaid order is the largest single order in the companys history.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The contract is for supplying high value-added line pipes of API 5L Grade for this mega offshore (oil & gas) project. This order is expected to be delivered during the next 12 to 18 months.
The value of the aforementioned order is nearly 0.62 times the full market capitalization of Man Industries, which as of previous close stood at Rs 3,000.15 crore.
Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products and potable water.
The company's consolidated net profit slipped 19.10% to Rs 24.13 crore despite of 35.64% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 810.68 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

LIVE: Overnight rainfall leaves several areas of Mumbai waterlogged; schools shut, flights diverted

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: Broader indices hit record highs; benchmarks retreat

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Heavy rains in Thane: 54 rescued from flooded houses, bridge washed away

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CM Majhi mourns devotee's death during Rath Yatra, announces ex gratia

Mumbai rains

Mumbai rain: City records 300 mm rainfall overnight, BMC declares holiday

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon