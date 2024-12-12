Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares slide

FMCG shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 204.07 points or 0.98% at 20678.38 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Gopal Snacks Ltd (down 7.72%), HMA Agro Industries Ltd (down 4.13%),Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 3.63%),Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 3.6%),Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 3.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 2.98%), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 2.89%), Emami Ltd (down 2.63%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.45%), and Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 2.43%).

On the other hand, L T Foods Ltd (up 1.85%), VST Industries Ltd (up 1.69%), and Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 1.12%) moved up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 483.39 or 0.84% at 57220.09.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 82.86 points or 0.5% at 16449.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 70.3 points or 0.29% at 24571.5.

More From This Section

Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.24%, rises for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.24%, rises for third straight session

Marico Ltd spurts 1.22%

Marico Ltd spurts 1.22%

The BSE Sensex index was down 170.95 points or 0.21% at 81355.19.

On BSE,1415 shares were trading in green, 2513 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

One yr of Parliament security breach: 3 chargesheets, 6 in jail, probe on

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

LIVE news: RS Chairman Dhankhar's conduct raises serious concerns about impartiality, says Kharge

Gukesh

Nation celebrates Gukesh's historic win as youngest world chess champion

Donald Trump

Trump rings NYSE opening bell, marks 2nd time as Time's Person of the Year

'One Nation, One Election' proposal likely to have German blueprint

Parliament Session: Cabinet okays 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon