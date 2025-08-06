Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 76.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.57% to Rs 41.45 croreNet profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures declined 76.24% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.57% to Rs 41.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.4554.95 -25 OPM %10.3321.33 -PBDT4.8011.83 -59 PBT2.6310.52 -75 NP2.169.09 -76
