Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forex reserves rise above $700 billion

Forex reserves rise above $700 billion

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
India~s forex reserves jumped USD 4.698 billion in the week ending on September 12 to reach a high of USD 702.966 billion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. Foreign currency assets increased USD 2.537 billion to USD 587.014 billion. The gold reserves increased USD 2.12 billion to USD 92.419 billion during the week. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 32 million to USD 18.773 billion. India~s reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 9 million at USD 4.76 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shipping Corp jumps after joining hands with oil PSUs for fleet

Shipping Corp jumps after joining hands with oil PSUs for fleet

Sarveshwar Foods gains on securing Rs 329 million export order from Singapore's Monarda Commodities

Sarveshwar Foods gains on securing Rs 329 million export order from Singapore's Monarda Commodities

Euro Pratik Sales IPO wraps up with subscription of 1.34 times

Euro Pratik Sales IPO wraps up with subscription of 1.34 times

Nifty trades below 25,350 mark; IT shares slumps

Nifty trades below 25,350 mark; IT shares slumps

PNC Infratech rises on bagging Rs 495 cr project from BSRDC

PNC Infratech rises on bagging Rs 495 cr project from BSRDC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon