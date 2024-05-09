Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 116.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.64% to Rs 137.21 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 38.52% to Rs 102.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.10% to Rs 560.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 427.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 116.10% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 137.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.