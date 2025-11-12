Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 420.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 181.89% to Rs 71.43 croreNet profit of Tera Software rose 420.63% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 181.89% to Rs 71.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales71.4325.34 182 OPM %13.529.12 -PBDT9.012.21 308 PBT8.842.18 306 NP6.561.26 421
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content