Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 09:15 AM IST
Foseco India consolidated net profit declines 35.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Foseco India consolidated net profit declines 35.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 36.98% to Rs 186.94 crore

Net profit of Foseco India declined 35.55% to Rs 12.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 186.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 136.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.01% to Rs 72.29 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.03 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 643.42 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 524.78 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales186.94136.47 37 643.42524.78 23 OPM %22.4316.78 -19.2617.20 - PBDT46.4729.21 59 140.59108.34 30 PBT40.4326.30 54 127.2798.33 29 NP12.6019.55 -36 72.2973.03 -1

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

