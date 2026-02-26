Foseco India consolidated net profit declines 35.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.98% to Rs 186.94 crore

Net profit of Foseco India declined 35.55% to Rs 12.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 186.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 136.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.01% to Rs 72.29 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.03 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.61% to Rs 643.42 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 524.78 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

186.94136.47643.42524.7822.4316.7819.2617.2046.4729.21140.59108.3440.4326.30127.2798.3312.6019.5572.2973.03

