Vivriti Asset Management Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 62.39% to Rs 20.77 crore

Net profit of Vivriti Asset Management Pvt reported to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.39% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.7712.79 62 OPM %11.17-14.07 -PBDT2.32-0.42 LP PBT2.32-0.70 LP NP2.19-0.48 LP

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

