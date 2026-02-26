Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 50.11% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 47.04% to Rs 251.00 croreNet profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India rose 50.11% to Rs 66.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.04% to Rs 251.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 170.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales251.00170.70 47 OPM %35.7836.38 -PBDT93.9066.70 41 PBT90.5065.70 38 NP66.5044.30 50
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST