Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 50.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.04% to Rs 251.00 crore

Net profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India rose 50.11% to Rs 66.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.04% to Rs 251.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 170.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.251.00170.7035.7836.3893.9066.7090.5065.7066.5044.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News