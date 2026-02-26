KSB consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 784.00 croreNet profit of KSB rose 10.81% to Rs 81.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 784.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 726.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.29% to Rs 270.50 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 247.50 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 2695.70 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2533.10 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales784.00726.40 8 2695.702533.10 6 OPM %16.5313.55 -13.8613.32 - PBDT149.30112.40 33 444.30385.00 15 PBT133.7098.00 36 386.00330.70 17 NP81.0073.10 11 270.50247.50 9
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:06 AM IST