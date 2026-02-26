KSB consolidated net profit rises 10.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 784.00 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 10.81% to Rs 81.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 784.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 726.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.29% to Rs 270.50 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 247.50 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 2695.70 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 2533.10 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

