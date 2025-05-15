Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Foseco India standalone net profit rises 36.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Foseco India standalone net profit rises 36.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 148.51 crore

Net profit of Foseco India rose 36.72% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 148.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales148.51122.55 21 OPM %18.3916.21 -PBDT31.4923.43 34 PBT29.1521.26 37 NP21.6715.85 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 1043.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 1043.28% in the March 2025 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 49.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Excel Industries standalone net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Excel Industries standalone net profit rises 55.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 85.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 85.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 11.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 11.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon