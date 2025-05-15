Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 1043.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 1043.28% in the March 2025 quarter

May 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 392.10 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 1043.28% to Rs 499.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 392.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 618.86% to Rs 558.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 1491.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1388.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales392.10404.29 -3 1491.231388.64 7 OPM %14.2818.32 -12.4912.43 - PBDT42.9561.68 -30 132.77117.38 13 PBT38.6358.07 -33 118.07103.49 14 NP499.2743.67 1043 558.0577.63 619

May 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

