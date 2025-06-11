Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sammaan Finserve standalone net profit declines 57.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sammaan Finserve standalone net profit declines 57.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Jun 11 2025

Sales decline 27.89% to Rs 248.63 crore

Net profit of Sammaan Finserve declined 57.86% to Rs 37.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.89% to Rs 248.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 344.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2717.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 413.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 1267.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1494.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales248.63344.81 -28 1267.331494.73 -15 OPM %63.4587.84 --236.1385.30 - PBDT57.32116.51 -51 -3619.57546.32 PL PBT55.87116.16 -52 -3622.49543.94 PL NP37.3488.60 -58 -2717.92413.00 PL

Jun 11 2025

