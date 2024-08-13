FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 192.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.81% to Rs 1746.11 croreNet profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures rose 192.12% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.81% to Rs 1746.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1421.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1746.111421.82 23 OPM %5.505.17 -PBDT82.1461.64 33 PBT22.089.72 127 NP9.643.30 192
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content