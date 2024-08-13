Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.87% to Rs 4473.86 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 13.89% to Rs 1164.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1022.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.87% to Rs 4473.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3471.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4473.863471.7172.5975.611671.541425.961645.701406.771164.031022.07