Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.91% to Rs 14.10 croreNet profit of Tamboli Industries declined 35.35% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.91% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.1019.29 -27 OPM %23.6919.13 -PBDT3.214.04 -21 PBT1.942.95 -34 NP1.392.15 -35
