Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.91% to Rs 14.10 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries declined 35.35% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.91% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.1019.2923.6919.133.214.041.942.951.392.15