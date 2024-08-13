Business Standard
Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales decline 26.91% to Rs 14.10 crore
Net profit of Tamboli Industries declined 35.35% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.91% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.1019.29 -27 OPM %23.6919.13 -PBDT3.214.04 -21 PBT1.942.95 -34 NP1.392.15 -35
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

