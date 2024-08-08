Business Standard
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd and Sanghvi Movers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 August 2024.
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd crashed 9.27% to Rs 314.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21411 shares in the past one month.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd lost 9.26% to Rs 126.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.
Balaji Amines Ltd tumbled 6.88% to Rs 2227.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9978 shares in the past one month.
Gokaldas Exports Ltd fell 6.46% to Rs 937.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30646 shares in the past one month.
Sanghvi Movers Ltd plummeted 6.20% to Rs 829.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28324 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

