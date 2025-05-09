Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 74.19% in the March 2025 quarter

G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 74.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 14.95% to Rs 33.76 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 74.19% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 33.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.94% to Rs 7.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.98% to Rs 114.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.7629.37 15 114.3295.28 20 OPM %17.8914.40 -15.1312.66 - PBDT5.193.72 40 15.1410.27 47 PBT4.072.67 52 10.786.36 69 NP2.161.24 74 7.754.43 75

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

