G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in the December 2025 quarter

G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.66 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Sales decline 11.96% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net loss of G G Dandekar Properties reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.96% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.810.92 -12 OPM %27.1627.17 -PBDT0.360.26 38 PBT-0.29-0.43 33 NP-2.661.39 PL

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

