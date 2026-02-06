Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit rises 9.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 749.83 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton rose 9.62% to Rs 95.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 749.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 699.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.749.83699.2018.4917.66155.41139.65128.44116.1595.1786.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News