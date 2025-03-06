Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G M Breweries rallies after intending to incorporate WOS, Buildfort Infradev

G M Breweries rallies after intending to incorporate WOS, Buildfort Infradev

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

G M Breweries jumped 3.77% to Rs 657.95 after the company has decided to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary(WOS), Buildfort Infradev Private, to venture into infrastructure development space.

The company will subscribed 10,000 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 1 lakh. The alcohol maker will subscribe to 10,000 equity shares, with the firm subscribing to 9,999 shares, while Kiran Parashare, a nominee of GM Breweries, will hold 1 share.

Buildfort Infradev Private will work in infrastructure development space including residential housing spaces.

Shares of the G M Breweries jumped 9.1% in the four trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 603.05 on 28 February 2025.

 

The stock underperformed the market over the past one month, declining 11.2% as against Sensex's 5.14% decline.

The stock underperformed the market over the past three month, declining 20.35%as against Sensexs 9.38% decline.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading above its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 643.67, 631.32 and 653.32, respectively.

The stocks RSI (14) was currently at 68.151. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

G M Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.

The companys standalone net profit fell 2.8% YoY to Rs 21.97 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales increased 5.7% to Rs 165.84 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 156.95 crore in Q3 FY24.

Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Central Bank of India soars 1.16%, up for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.25%, up for third straight session

UCO Bank soars 1.8%, Gains for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank up for third straight session

