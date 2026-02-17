Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infraprojects receives LoA for West Central Railway project of Rs 1897 cr

G R Infraprojects receives LoA for West Central Railway project of Rs 1897 cr

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 8:32 PM IST
G R Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from West Central Railway for the project Construction of New Railway line from Km 124/400 to 165/380 in between Bahari and Gondawali stations including Earthwork, Minor bridges, Major Bridges, Important Bridges, Viaduct, ROB (RCC Box Type), RUB/LHS, Station building, Tunnels, Track work and other miscellaneous works in connection with Sidhi- Singrauli new Rail link project in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The EPC project is worth Rs 1,897.51 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dilip Buildcon bags Narmada river flood protection embankment project

Dilip Buildcon bags Narmada river flood protection embankment project

GPT Infra - RVNL JV wins contract worth Rs 1,201 cr

GPT Infra - RVNL JV wins contract worth Rs 1,201 cr

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 702 cr flood protection embankment project

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 702 cr flood protection embankment project

BHEL receives LoA from Steel Authority of India

BHEL receives LoA from Steel Authority of India

Jio Financial Services CRO S. Anantharaman resigns; Sandeep Khetan appointed successor

Jio Financial Services CRO S. Anantharaman resigns; Sandeep Khetan appointed successor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayAI Impact on News MediaPOCO X8 ProNothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayIndia AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance