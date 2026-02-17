G R Infraprojects receives LoA for West Central Railway project of Rs 1897 cr

G R Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from West Central Railway for the project Construction of New Railway line from Km 124/400 to 165/380 in between Bahari and Gondawali stations including Earthwork, Minor bridges, Major Bridges, Important Bridges, Viaduct, ROB (RCC Box Type), RUB/LHS, Station building, Tunnels, Track work and other miscellaneous works in connection with Sidhi- Singrauli new Rail link project in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The EPC project is worth Rs 1,897.51 crore.

