Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian economy remains resilient, consumer sentiments show improved optimism

Indian economy remains resilient, consumer sentiments show improved optimism

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in its latest monthly update that the Indian economy remained resilient amidst global uncertainties. Timely progress of southwest monsoon has helped increase kharif sowing. Growth in industrial sector remained uneven across segments in June, pulled down by electricity and mining. Manufacturing and services continued to expand in July. Forward-looking surveys of consumer sentiments show improvement in consumer confidence for the current period and improved optimism about the future. Headline inflation, driven by benign food prices and favourable base effects, is likely to soften further and remain below the 4 per cent target in Q2. In this context, the monetary policy committee unanimously voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent in its resolution of August 6, 2025, considering the current macroeconomic conditions, outlook and uncertainties, as well as the ongoing transmission of the cumulative 100 bps rate cut undertaken since February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

High frequency indicators of domestic economic activity showed mixed trend in July says RBI

High frequency indicators of domestic economic activity showed mixed trend in July says RBI

Rating upgrade by S&P bodes well for capital inflows and sovereign yields: RBI Bulletin

Rating upgrade by S&P bodes well for capital inflows and sovereign yields: RBI Bulletin

Barometers turn range bound, media shares rally

Barometers turn range bound, media shares rally

Barometers trade with small gains; FMCG shares advance

Barometers trade with small gains; FMCG shares advance

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; Nifty trades above 24,500 level

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; Nifty trades above 24,500 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon