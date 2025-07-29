Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 1098.38 croreNet profit of Gabriel India rose 7.61% to Rs 61.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 1098.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 946.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1098.38946.57 16 OPM %9.599.59 -PBDT106.4294.80 12 PBT81.4376.03 7 NP61.9757.59 8
