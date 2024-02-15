Sensex (    %)
                        
GACM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 31.65% to Rs 1.49 crore
Net profit of GACM Technologies rose 100.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 31.65% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.492.18 -32 OPM %40.2721.56 -PBDT0.470.33 42 PBT0.300.15 100 NP0.300.15 100
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

