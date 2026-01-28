Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Triveni Glass reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 3,879 crore despite margin pressure

Maruti Suzuki Q3 PAT jumps 4% YoY to Rs 3,879 crore despite margin pressure

AB Real Estate Q3 net loss widens to Rs 73 crore

AB Real Estate Q3 net loss widens to Rs 73 crore

Sensex spurts 278 pts; media shares advance; VIX tanks 5.20%

Sensex spurts 278 pts; media shares advance; VIX tanks 5.20%

Vimta Labs standalone net profit declines 18.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Vimta Labs standalone net profit declines 18.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Oasis Securities standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Oasis Securities standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5Tata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance