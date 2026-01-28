AB Real Estate Q3 net loss widens to Rs 73 crore

Aditya Birla Real Estate reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 72.85 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 40.59 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income declined 56.70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 90.33 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Total expenses fell 15.94% YoY to Rs 207.02 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of land, construction, and other related real estate development expenses stood at Rs 22.47 crore (down 81.24% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 37.66% YoY to Rs 59.61 crore during the period under review.

During Q3 FY26, the company recorded a pre-tax loss before exceptional items of Rs 118.26 crore, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 37.64 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 22.29 crore in Q3 FY26.

On the segmental front, revenue from real estate income stood at Rs 64.44 crore (down 64.68% YoY), while revenue from others stood at Rs 16.50 crore (down 10.85% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 114.06 crore in 9M FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 30.23 crore in 9M FY25, while revenue declined 60.34% YoY to Rs 321.77 crore in 9M FY26.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) was established in 1897. It has a presence in the cotton textiles, pulp & paper, and real estate sectors.

The counter rallied 3.24% to Rs 1,308.50 on the BSE.

