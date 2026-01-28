Vimta Labs standalone net profit declines 18.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 98.63 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs declined 18.19% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 98.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.98.6389.9234.7236.7935.9133.7324.9923.9217.5921.50

