GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 289.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 32756.32 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 76.27% to Rs 9899.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5616.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.54% to Rs 133228.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 145668.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 289.28% to Rs 2468.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 634.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 32756.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33206.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.