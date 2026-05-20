GAIL (India) Ltd down for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.84, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.95% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.84, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23585.3. The Sensex is at 75057.49, down 0.19%.GAIL (India) Ltd has lost around 3.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39569.1, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 153.74, down 1.06% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd tumbled 18.78% in last one year as compared to a 4.95% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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