Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 0.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 51.23 croreNet profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 0.57% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 51.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.2349.30 4 OPM %18.3118.90 -PBDT8.408.47 -1 PBT6.446.78 -5 NP5.255.22 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content