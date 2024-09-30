Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 38.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 38.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 14.64% to Rs 53.17 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 38.55% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.64% to Rs 53.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.1746.38 15 OPM %20.4318.35 -PBDT10.257.35 39 PBT8.315.67 47 NP6.294.54 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Singapore

Hindi's role to grow with India's global impact: Singapore business leaders

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Action to start on time at 9:30 AM IST

Najmul Hossain Shanto

IND-BAN 2nd Test: Captain Shanto warns of tough wicket in remaining 3 days

Ashneer Grover

BharatPe settles with former co-founder Ashneer Grover; drops legal action

Money, Loan, Economy

39% of self-employed urban Indian women rely on savings to fund businesses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon