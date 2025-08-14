Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 0.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 1277.92 croreNet profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 0.29% to Rs 79.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 79.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 1277.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 974.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1277.92974.06 31 OPM %9.6912.74 -PBDT128.53125.50 2 PBT99.2198.94 0 NP79.4979.72 0
