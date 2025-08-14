Swelect Energy Systems consolidated net profit rises 227.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.67% to Rs 177.22 croreNet profit of Swelect Energy Systems rose 227.07% to Rs 20.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.67% to Rs 177.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales177.22113.84 56 OPM %23.5418.44 -PBDT39.4119.36 104 PBT27.859.11 206 NP20.546.28 227
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content