Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 9.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.68% to Rs 40.83 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes declined 9.19% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.68% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.8346.23 -12 OPM %38.6737.01 -PBDT19.1721.12 -9 PBT18.3720.37 -10 NP14.3215.77 -9
