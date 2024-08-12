Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 5.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.60% to Rs 32.38 croreNet profit of Sumit Woods rose 5.23% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.60% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales32.3833.59 -4 OPM %7.8117.80 -PBDT2.212.26 -2 PBT2.092.12 -1 NP1.611.53 5
