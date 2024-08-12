Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 5.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.60% to Rs 32.38 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods rose 5.23% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.60% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.32.3833.597.8117.802.212.262.092.121.611.53