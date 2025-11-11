Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 2.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.23% to Rs 48.01 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 2.55% to Rs 17.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.23% to Rs 48.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.0148.61 -1 OPM %43.8040.77 -PBDT24.2023.98 1 PBT23.3323.14 1 NP17.6917.25 3
