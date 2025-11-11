SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 30.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 81.37 croreNet profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 30.62% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 81.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales81.3778.46 4 OPM %16.6810.91 -PBDT12.388.47 46 PBT8.494.70 81 NP6.104.67 31
