Denta Water & Infra Solutions consolidated net profit rises 71.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.80% to Rs 74.27 croreNet profit of Denta Water & Infra Solutions rose 71.31% to Rs 18.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.80% to Rs 74.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.2748.29 54 OPM %31.8831.33 -PBDT25.8215.23 70 PBT25.6815.10 70 NP18.9311.05 71
