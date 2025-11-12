Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KSB standalone net profit rises 9.61% in the September 2025 quarter

KSB standalone net profit rises 9.61% in the September 2025 quarter

November 12, 2025

Sales rise 5.35% to Rs 649.50 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 9.61% to Rs 65.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 649.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 616.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales649.50616.50 5 OPM %13.0414.21 -PBDT102.5093.60 10 PBT87.8079.90 10 NP65.0059.30 10

November 12, 2025

