Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 1.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 45.93 croreNet profit of Morganite Crucible (India) declined 1.57% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 45.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45.9344.31 4 OPM %27.8228.98 -PBDT15.2514.51 5 PBT12.4312.34 1 NP8.788.92 -2
