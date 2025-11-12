Viviana Power Tech consolidated net profit rises 40.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.67% to Rs 58.94 croreNet profit of Viviana Power Tech rose 40.45% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.67% to Rs 58.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.9441.90 41 OPM %19.0514.84 -PBDT8.515.38 58 PBT8.385.30 58 NP5.593.98 40
