Ganga Papers India standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 71.16 crore

Net profit of Ganga Papers India declined 21.43% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 71.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.71.1670.472.361.791.000.990.410.440.220.28

