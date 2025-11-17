R&B Denims consolidated net profit rises 53.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 109.27 croreNet profit of R&B Denims rose 53.66% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 109.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 93.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales109.2793.27 17 OPM %10.9711.76 -PBDT13.0710.46 25 PBT9.326.38 46 NP7.134.64 54
