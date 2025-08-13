Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 24.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.90% to Rs 45.77 croreNet profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 24.50% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 45.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales45.7743.22 6 OPM %16.4312.24 -PBDT7.325.82 26 PBT6.675.30 26 NP4.984.00 25
