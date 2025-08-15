Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 67.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.32% to Rs 2.13 croreNet profit of Garnet International rose 67.53% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.32% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.132.64 -19 OPM %60.562.27 -PBDT1.290.77 68 PBT1.290.77 68 NP1.290.77 68
