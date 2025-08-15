Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.21% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Rajdarshan Industries declined 38.46% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 73.21% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.301.12 -73 OPM %-33.33-5.36 -PBDT0.250.40 -38 PBT0.240.40 -40 NP0.240.39 -38
