NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 273.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 506.19% to Rs 24.49 croreNet profit of NTC Industries rose 273.03% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 506.19% to Rs 24.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.494.04 506 OPM %23.4060.64 -PBDT7.942.30 245 PBT7.561.90 298 NP5.671.52 273
